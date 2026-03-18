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Outdoor businesses adjust as work changes in extreme heat

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New
Published 11:43 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Businesses that work outside are changing how they work as extreme heat continues.

Landscapers now start work early in the morning or in the evening to avoid the hottest hours. They also take more breaks, drink more water, and wear protective clothing to stay safe. Some companies are even having to taking longer to complete projects to protect their workers.

Plant nurseries face different challenges. Too much heat can damage plants, dry out soil quickly, and increase water use.

Both landscapers and nurseries say while the heat can be a challenge, they are finding ways to adjust so they can keep working while staying safe.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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