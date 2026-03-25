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Cabazon fire highlights firefighter preparedness ahead of fire season

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Published 11:34 AM

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters rapidly contained the Almond Fire, a 21-acre vegetation fire sparked by an RV in Cabazon, preventing damage and injuries. Crews used engines and hand teams to stop the spread, allowing evacuation orders to be lifted soon after.

Officials say the fast response kept the fire from growing larger, but warn it highlights increasing wildfire risk as summer approaches.

They also emphasize the importance of ongoing training and community preparedness to respond quickly and effectively to future fires.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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