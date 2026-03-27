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Safety measures in place ahead of ‘No Kings’ rallies

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Updated
today at 7:23 PM
Published 7:33 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Hundreds of people are expected to attend multiple “No Kings” protests across the Coachella Valley on Saturday, with events planned in several cities including Cathedral City, Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and Indio.

Organizers say interest is already high. In Palm Springs alone, more than 700 people have signed up to attend, with numbers expected to grow.

Local law enforcement agencies say they are preparing for the increased turnout. The Palm Springs Police Department plans to boost patrols to help ensure the demonstrations remain peaceful and orderly. Officers say their focus will be on keeping participants out of roadways, maintaining communication with organizers, and separating opposing groups to avoid potential conflicts.

Police also say they are monitoring social media and coordinating with federal authorities as a precaution.

Specific rules will be in place for Saturday’s rallies. In Palm Springs, prohibited items include bullhorns and wooden sticks. Organizers say they are working closely with law enforcement to promote a safe and respectful environment for all participants.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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