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Long time ‘La Poderosa’ 96.7 morning show co-host Lina Robles dies

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Updated
today at 1:30 PM
Published 1:14 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - It’s a sad day here at News Channel 3--  as we announce the passing of our longtime friend and colleague, Lina Robles.

Our dear friend passed away last week at her home, it was unexpected.

Lina recently retired after more than 20-years with our company. She co-hosted the La Poderosa 96.7 FM morning radio show.

Lina was also recently inducted into the Coachella Valley Journalism Hall of Fame.

Her many contributions to our valley will not be forgotten. Our sympathies and condolences go to Lina Robles' family and many friends.

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