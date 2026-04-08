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19-year-old, two teens arrested in connection with deadly Cathedral City shooting

KESQ
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Published 10:56 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A 19-year-old man and two 14-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year in Cathedral City.

The three suspects were arrested on Wednesday at around 6:30 p.m. at 69155 Dinah Shore Drive, police announced.

The two teen suspects were transported to Riverside County Juvenile Hall, and the man was transported to the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. Police confirmed they were all booked for murder.

The arrest stems from the murder of Cristian Zaragoza, 36, on the morning of February 17 in the 30800 block of San Gabriel Circle.

Police said Zaragoza was confronted by unknown subjects in a black Dodge Durango. After being confronted, Zaragoza exchanged words and was then shot. The vehicle fled the area south on San Gabriel Circle towards San Luis Rey.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, contact Cathedral City Police Detective N. Paz at (760) 770-0383 or npaz@cathedralcity.gov or email tips@cathedralcity.gov.

You may also report information anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling (760) 341-STOP; or through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com . Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.

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