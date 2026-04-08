Chase suspect killed in crash in Jurupa Valley, found with self-inflicted gunshot wound

Update - 9:40 p.m. 4/8/26

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office reported that the suspect refused to exit the vehicle after the crash. The Riverside Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiation Team spoke with the suspect and attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender. After multiple attempts to negotiate a surrender, the suspect stopped all communication with deputies. The suspect was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Deputies from the Special Enforcement Bureau approached the vehicle and located the suspect suffering from injuries consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect was removed from the vehicle and paramedics rendered medical aid, but the suspect was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene," reads the RSO news release.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Force Investigations Detail is investigation the incident.

Original Report - 4:45 p.m. 4/8/26

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A lengthy pursuit today involving an armed motorist in Jurupa Valley ended when sheriff's deputies forced the suspect into a concrete roadside wall, leading to a standoff and the suspect's death at the scene.

The chase began shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday at an unspecified location in the Riverside metropolitan area and traversed both the Pomona (60) Freeway and Interstate 15, according to published reports.

A California Highway Patrol Inland Division spokesperson told City News Service the motorist was believed to be armed when sheriff's deputies tried to stop him, but no other details were immediately available, including the initial reason for the pursuit.

Over the course of an hour, the suspect attempted to evade patrol deputies, eventually exiting I-15 onto Bellegrave Avenue and heading eastbound. As the vehicle approached Wineville Avenue, a Riverside County Sheriff's Department SUV deployed a "grappler bumper" device, composed of nylon and other materials, pushing the unit under the white four-door sedan and causing the driver to lose control.

Check Out: I-Team gets an in-depth look at the Grappler

Images captured by ABC7 indicated the car plowed through a retaining wall protecting the side of a single-story house, causing major damage to the vehicle and ending the chase.

No one in the house was hurt.

CHP officers were initially requested to assist with K-9 units, but they were later canceled, according to the agency.

Deputies deployed around the vehicle, establishing a close perimeter, relying on an armored vehicle for protection in the ensuing standoff.

As of 6 p.m., the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the suspect's death was not immediately disclosed and remains under investigation.

No deputies were injured.