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Suspect arrested in 2022 Desert Hot Springs homicide case

KESQ
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Published 2:15 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Police arrested a 28-year-old man suspected in a deadly shooting in Desert Hot Springs in 2022.

Camilo Castillo was arrested on March 31 in Huntington Park. He was charged on Wednesday with first-degree murder, the Desert Hot Springs Police Department announced.

Castillo is set to appear in court for his arraignment on Friday.

The arrest stems from the murder of Jayson Jamar Green, 41, on July 18, 2022, near Buena Vista Avenue and West Drive. Police said Green was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a week later. 

Police said while initial investigative efforts were exhaustive, detectives were unable to identify a suspect at the time, and the case remained unsolved.

In recent months, Desert Hot Springs Detectives reopened the investigation. Through continued 
investigative work and the pursuit of new leads, detectives successfully identified Castillo as the suspect. 

Castillo currently remains in custody in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on this case.

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