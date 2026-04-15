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Victoria Carpenter named interim executive director of Palm Springs International Airport

Victoria Carpenter
PSP
Victoria Carpenter
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Published 3:35 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Victoria Carpenter will be the interim executive director of the Palm Springs International Airport, the city announced.

Carpenter’s first day as Interim Director will be Friday, May 22.

The airport's current executive director, Harry Barrett, will depart next month to serve as the new Assistant Director at the Sacramento County Department of Airports.

City officials said a nationwide search for PSP’s new executive director will commence in the near future.

For the past year, Carpenter has served as PSP’s Assistant Airport Director. She previously served four years as the Airport Administration Manager from January 2021 to June 2025, where she oversaw the airport’s five-year Capital Improvement Program and negotiated a five-year Airline Use and Lease  Agreement with all signatory carriers, restructuring the financial framework for long-term airport sustainability.

Prior to her service at PSP, Carpenter served for three years as a Right of Way Specialist for the Coachella Valley Water District.

“Victoria Carpenter has been an integral part of the executive management team  at Palm Springs International Airport,” said City Manager Scott C. Stiles. “I would  like to thank her for taking on this assignment during our transition as the City begins the search for a new executive director to oversee the ongoing growth and significant projects underway that are so important to the future of PSP.”

Carpenter holds a Master of Business Administration with a finance concentration from Park University in Parkville, Missouri. She is a certified  member of the American Association of Airport Executives and is in the process  of becoming an accredited airport executive

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