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Farmers suffer huge losses to produce after heat wave

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New
Published 7:26 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - After the heat wave in March, Temalpakh Farms is suffering a huge loss to produce from the winter harvest. Crops such as broccoli, celery, lettuce, and many others were affected after the intense heat, and farmers say around 2500 tons of produce went bad too soon.

Regardless of the efforts made to save them, farmers are calling it a complete loss.

"There's minimal things we can do when we're out here battling against the elements. So right now, we just have to forget about the winter crops and focus more on our summer programs," said Marco Girona Ceves of Thermal.

Check Out: Local farmers see surge in fertilizer costs due to War in Iran

Now that heat wave happened earlier this year, affecting thousands of residents across the valley.

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