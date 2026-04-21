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Police report 106 arrests during Weekend Two of Coachella festival

MGN
By ,
Published 12:37 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A total of 106 people were arrested during the final week of the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, police said Tuesday.  

The largest number of arrests, 52, were for alleged drug possession, while 13 people were arrested for allegedly possessing false identification and eight more for alleged drug or alcohol intoxication. The Indio Police Department said 33 other arrests were categorized as "other."

Weekend 2 Arrests Data (2022-2026)

WKND 220262025202420232022
Total Arrests10612811280133
Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication822454106
False Identification1337261517
Possession of Drug Crimes52534155
Property Crimes00615
Other (DUI, domestic violence, trespass)3336155-
Data courtesy of Indio Police Dept.

The first weekend of Coachella saw a total of 96 arrests.   

Police said 85 citations were issued for unlawful use of a disabled placard, and another two in the "other" category over the second weekend.   

WKND 120262025202420232022
Total Arrests979581102112
Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication322288585
False Identification142218315
Possession of Drug Crimes59292883
Property Crimes11329
Other202144-
Data courtesy of Indio Police Dept.

Traffic conditions were steady surrounding the Empire Polo Club during the festival, officials said.

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Jesus Reyes

City News Service

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