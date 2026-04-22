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Dozens expected to protest proposed data center at Coachella City Council meeting

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New
Published 1:23 PM

COACHELLA, California (KESQ) - Dozens of residents are expected to protest a proposed data center at Coachella's city council meeting this evening.

News Channel 3 has followed the proposal for the past month, working to get answers on the proposed 240-acre technology campus at Avenue 52 and Filmore Street. City records show the campus could grow as large as 450-acres with 6 data centers.

The city will also swear in Interim City Manager Gabriel Gonzalez and could decide how to fill former Mayor Steven Hernandez's seat.

Tune in this evening for continuing coverage on the developments as News Channel 3 works for answers.

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Athena Jreij

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