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FIND Food Bank: Students help address food insecurity

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Published 7:40 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - We're quickly approaching the 16th annual FIND Regional Food Bank Telethon. Our Telemundo 15 anchor, Hernan Quintas, showcases a very unique and empowering program called FIND Youth Advisory Commission. It's where students from the valley and high desert areas address the issue of food insecurity while learning about leadership in their communities.

Join us this Friday for the 16th annual FIND Food Bank telethon. The telethon will air live on News Channel 3 from 7 to 8 p.m. with additional reports from FIND's warehouse in Indio all throughout our evening newscasts.

Call in and support Fine's mission to End Hunger this Friday or donate now by scanning the QR code on the screen. Your support helps FIND Regional Food Bank continue providing essential food and resources to our community.

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Author Profile Photo

Hernán Quintas

Hernán Quintas es actualmente presentador y reportero de noticias Telemundo 15

KESQ News Team

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