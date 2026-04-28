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Hospital reports 85 patients during Stagecoach weekend, some from flying debris Saturday

KESQ
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today at 3:47 PM
Published 3:44 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Hospital officials confirmed they saw 85 patients from Stagecoach in the ER over the weekend.

A spokesperson for JFK Memorial Hospital confirmed that the number is up from 45 patients last year.

The hospital did not have that data broken down by injury type, but ER physicians reported there were persons who were injured from flying debris on Saturday night. 

Stagecoach was briefly paused and evacuated for over an hour due to strong winds at around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. The festival was restarted shortly after 9 p.m. with a readjusted schedule.

Indio police initially told News Channel 3 on Monday that there are no reports of any injuries.

Some festivalgoers described Saturday's incident as "crazy."

"Nobody knew what to do. Everybody just started running," says Phillipe Pepay, who attended the festival.

News Channel 3 reached out to Goldenvoice on Monday and received no response. We also asked the City of Indio for the festival's emergency plan and were told it's protected information.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

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