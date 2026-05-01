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Man struck and killed by train in Indio; Second train fatality in the span of a week

KESQ
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Updated
today at 9:33 PM
Published 9:27 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A man was struck and killed by a train Friday evening in Indio. It's the city's second train fatality in a little over a week.

Friday's crash was reported at a little after 7 p.m. on Indio Boulevard and Clinton Street.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The incident is currently under investigation by Union Pacific Railroad personnel.

Last Thursday, a woman was also struck and killed by a train near Indio Boulevard, just west of Fred Waring Drive.

The Indio Police Department reminds residents and visitors that crossing railroad tracks on foot is extremely dangerous and illegal in most areas. Trains can approach quickly and quietly, making it difficult to react in time. For your safety, always use designated crossings and nearby overpasses when traveling across  railroad tracks.

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