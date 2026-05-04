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Two train strike incidents in Indio prompt safety warning from police

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Published 10:14 AM

INDIO, Calif. — Authorities are renewing calls for rail safety after two separate incidents involving pedestrians being struck by trains in Indio in recent days.

Police say the situations highlight an ongoing concern: underestimating the speed and distance of trains.

The Indio Police Department emphasizes that many train-related accidents are preventable.

Officers remind residents that crossing railroad tracks on foot is extremely dangerous and illegal in most areas. Trains can approach quickly and quietly, making it difficult to react in time. For your safety, always use designated crossings and nearby overpasses when traveling across railroad tracks. Distractions such as headphones, mobile phones, or attempting to beat crossing gates are common factors in these incidents.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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