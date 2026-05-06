IID and Trump admin partner on $36.7M grid reliability investment

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KESQ) – The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) announced a partnership with the Trump Administration that would see a major federal investment to strengthen grid reliability and support long-term energy security in the Imperial and Coachella valleys.

According to IID, the project recently received approval to move forward, unlocking a $18.3 million federal investment. It was first submitted in 2024, however, it was initially reportedly canceled in Oct. 2025.

IID will match the investment, making the total project value $36.7 million.

The investment will support the deployment of an Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) to modernize grid operations and enhance reliability for more than 165,000 customers. This milestone follows ongoing engagement by IID in Washington, D.C., where IID Directors and staff worked closely with federal officials.

“At IID, we work hard to leverage partnerships at every level of government to improve our systems, support growth in our region, and reduce the financial burden on our customers,” said Karin Eugenio, Chairwoman of the IID Board of Directors. “We thank the Trump Administration for their leadership and responsiveness, as well as for the opportunity to work with them to advance this critical investment, which will improve outage response times and continue modernizing our power system.”

The ADMS project will integrate IID’s core grid management systems into a unified, real-time platform, enabling faster fault detection, improved system visibility, and more efficient restoration during outages—critical capabilities in a region facing extreme heat and growing energy demand.

“This project is about ensuring our system performs when it matters most,” said Jamie Asbury, IID General Manager. “The Administration’s action to advance this investment aligns directly with our shared focus on reliability and performance. It strengthens our grid today while preparing us to meet the region’s growing energy needs.”

The project is expected to reduce outage duration and frequency while improving system visibility and response times, delivering measurable reliability benefits for IID customers. It will also support workforce development and strengthen IID’s ability to manage future energy resources.

IID looks forward to continued collaboration with its federal and state partners, including in Washington, D.C., and Sacramento, to advance investments that modernize infrastructure, enhance water and power service, and ease the financial burdens on its customers.