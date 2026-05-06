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Three arrested after medical malpractice investigation into Indio business

Indio PD
By
New
Published 3:44 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Three people were arrested and charged as part of an ongoing medical malpractice investigation into an Indio business, police announced Wednesday.

Leticia Felix Gomez, 46, Sandra Leticia Felix Gomez, 46, and Renee Daniela Romo Ramirez, 33, were arrested on Thursday. The three were connected to Fajas Salud y Vanidades, a retail establishment located on the 81700 block of Highway 111.

Police said through the course of the investigation, detectives identified Gomez Sotelo as the individual responsible for conducting unlawful medical procedures, including surgeries. Investigators determined that Gomez Sotelo is not licensed to practice medicine in the State of California.

Additionally, the business is not licensed to perform medical or cosmetic procedures.

All three suspects were charged Monday, each with practice without a certificate. Gomez Sotelo and Felix Gomez were also charged with aggravated mayhem.

Detectives are actively seeking to identify additional victims or individuals who may have had contact with this business or the individual involved. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact IPD, Detective Ortega, (760) 391-4057,  or Investigator Watkins with the California Department of Consumer Affairs  Division of Investigation, (916) 340-5892, or call Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP.

The Indio Police Department worked in coordination with the California Department of Consumer Affairs Division of Investigation, Health Quality Investigation Unit, throughout this investigation.

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