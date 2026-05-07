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Caso de tres menores conmociona a la comunidad de San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora

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Published 11:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

San Luis, RCS ( KYMA).- En San Luis Río Colorado se vive una situación que ha generado gran controversia y preocupación entre la ciudadanía, luego de que tres menores de edad fueran separados de sus Padres, tras la intervención de autoridades de protección infantil por un presunto caso de maltrato. De acuerdo con la versión de los padres, los niños fueron puestos bajo resguardo institucional después de una denuncia anónima presentada ante el sistema estatal de atención familiar, situación que desató un fuerte debate social y múltiples reacciones dentro de la comunidad.

La familia asegura que la separación ocurrió de manera injusta y afirma que actualmente lucha por recuperar la custodia de los menores, mientras solicita transparencia en el proceso y respeto a los derechos de los niños durante las investigaciones. El caso ha provocado inquietud entre habitantes y organizaciones civiles, quienes señalan que el bienestar emocional y psicológico de los menores debe mantenerse como prioridad absoluta, recordando además que cualquier procedimiento relacionado con niños requiere sensibilidad, confidencialidad y estricto apego a la ley.

En medio de la polémica también han surgido rumores y versiones difundidas en redes sociales sobre el posible futuro de uno de los menores; sin embargo, hasta el momento ninguna autoridad ha confirmado oficialmente dicha información.

El presidente municipal de San Luis Río Colorado ya emitió declaraciones públicas asegurando que las instituciones actuarán conforme a derecho y que las investigaciones seguirán su curso legal correspondiente.

Por su parte, los padres de los menores aseguran que continuarán buscando apoyo legal y social con el objetivo de reunirse nuevamente con sus hijos. Mientras tanto, la comunidad permanece dividida entre quienes respaldan la actuación de las autoridades y quienes consideran que debe existir mayor claridad sobre las decisiones tomadas en torno al caso.

Lo cierto es que, más allá de la controversia política y social, la atención pública permanece centrada en la situación de los tres niños, cuyo bienestar y futuro se han convertido en el tema principal de uno de los casos más comentados actualmente en San Luis.

Caso de tres menores conmociona a la comunidad de San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora

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