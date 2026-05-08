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Hombre que mató a un residente de Desert Hot Springs hace casi diez años confiesa el asesinato

DHSPD
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Published 5:40 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Un hombre de 28 años que mató a tiros a un vecino de Desert Hot Springs hace casi una década se ha declarado hoy culpable de asesinato en primer grado.

Richard Alex Bernal, de Desert Hot Springs, se declaró culpable del delito grave durante una vista previa al juicio celebrada el viernes en el Centro de Justicia Larson, en Indio. La Fiscalía del Condado de Riverside indicó que los cargos agravantes relacionados con el uso de armas de fuego y las lesiones corporales graves serían desestimados en virtud de un acuerdo de declaración de culpabilidad con Bernal, a cambio de que este admitiera el cargo de asesinato.

El juez del Tribunal Superior Charles Rogers ha fijado la vista para dictar sentencia para el 22 de mayo.Se prevé que el acusado reciba una pena mínima obligatoria de entre 25 años y cadena perpetua en una prisión estatal.

Se encuentra detenido sin fianza en la cárcel Robert Presley de Riverside.

El acusado mató a tiros a Emanuel Jenkins, de 35 años, el 15 de junio de 2017.

Según la policía del DHS, Jenkins recibió los disparos en las primeras horas de la madrugada en la manzana 66200 de Pierson Boulevard, cerca de Cactus Drive.

Los investigadores no especificaron si hubo una disputa entre los hombres ni qué circunstancias condujeron al ataque.

Cuando los fiscales acusaron al acusado de asesinato, más de tres años después, este ya se encontraba bajo custodia, enfrentándose a cargos por delitos graves no relacionados, que desde entonces han sido retirados.

Una de las acusaciones anteriores estaba relacionada con un tiroteo por una venta de armas que salió mal en agosto de 2018.

Bernal no tiene antecedentes documentados de condenas por delitos graves en el condado de Riverside.

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