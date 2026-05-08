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Man arrested at Indio school campus after police find gun, drugs in vehicle

Indio PD
By
New
Published 4:19 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A 27-year-old man was arrested at Andrew Jackson Elementary School on Thursday after police allegedly found a firearm and multiple narcotics in his vehicle.

The incident happened at around 2:10 p.m.

According to the Indio Police Department, detectives saw the suspect driving a vehicle onto the school campus. Authorities said because the suspect was "considered armed and dangerous, detectives immediately detained  him without incident to protect the safety of students, staff, and the surrounding  community."

During the investigation, detectives reported recovering a large quantity of methamphetamine, fentanyl, prescription pills, and marijuana packaged for sale.  Detectives also recovered a loaded firearm and an additional loaded magazine from the suspect's vehicle. 

Authorities executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence in the 82000 block 
of Oleander Avenue. During this, police said a male juvenile attempted to flee from the rear of the home 
and discarded several loaded handgun magazines into a neighboring yard. Officers safely apprehended the juvenile, who was later booked into Indio Juvenile Hall for possession of ammunition.

The 27-year-old suspect was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center Indio. He faces multiple charges including, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics for sale. According to jail records, he is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

"The Indio Police Department continues to focus enforcement efforts on gang-related  crime, illegal firearms, and narcotics sales within the community. Detectives quickly took [the suspect] into custody without incident while he was on school grounds, preventing a potentially dangerous situation near students, staff, and nearby residents," reads an Indio police news release.

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