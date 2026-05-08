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Police investigate stabbing in Desert Hot Springs

MGN
By
Published 8:43 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A person was stabbed Friday night in Desert Hot Springs, police confirmed.

The incident was reported at around 8:15 p.m. on Buena Vista Avenue.

Details remain limited. Police Chief Steven Shaw confirmed the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

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