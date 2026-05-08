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Residentes de Somerton participan en “Evening with Mayor & Council” para dialogar sobre el futuro de la ciudad

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Published 11:35 AM

Abigahil Padilla

Somerton.– En un ambiente cercano y participativo, residentes de la comunidad se dieron cita la tarde del jueves frente al Ayuntamiento de la ciudad para formar parte del evento “Evening with Mayor & Council”, una reunión organizada por autoridades municipales con el propósito de fortalecer la comunicación entre el gobierno local y la ciudadanía.

La actividad se llevó a cabo de 6:00 p.m. a 7:30 p.m. frente al edificio de Somerton City Hall, donde el alcalde y miembros del Concejo Municipal convivieron con los asistentes en un espacio abierto al diálogo y al intercambio de ideas sobre las necesidades y proyectos de la comunidad.

Durante el encuentro, los residentes tuvieron la oportunidad de expresar inquietudes, hacer preguntas directamente a sus representantes y compartir propuestas relacionadas con temas de interés público, incluyendo desarrollo comunitario, seguridad, infraestructura y actividades para las familias de Somerton.

Autoridades municipales destacaron la importancia de este tipo de eventos para mantener una relación más cercana con la población y fomentar la participación ciudadana en las decisiones que impactan el crecimiento de la ciudad.

La convocatoria estuvo abierta a todo el público y reunió a familias, líderes comunitarios y residentes interesados en conocer de primera mano los proyectos y prioridades del gobierno municipal.

Con este tipo de iniciativas, la ciudad de Somerton busca continuar fortaleciendo la transparencia y la colaboración entre autoridades y comunidad, promoviendo espacios donde la voz de los ciudadanos sea escuchada directamente por sus representantes.Como parte de la convivencia, las autoridades ofrecieron una tradicional carne asada para todos los asistentes, creando un ambiente familiar y de convivencia entre funcionarios y comunidad.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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