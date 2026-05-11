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Both sides of I-10 closed near Chiriaco Summit due to big rig fire

CHP Indio
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Published 3:16 PM

CHIRIACO SUMMIT, Calif. (KESQ) - A big rig fire has closed both sides of Interstate 10, west of Cottonwood Springs Road, in Chiriaco Summit.

According to the California Highway Patrol, both westbound and eastbound lanes are closed.  Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Box Canyon Road.

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Jesus Reyes

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