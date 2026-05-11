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Break-in devastates Palm Springs bike shop

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New
Published 10:16 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A break-in at Alcorn Adaptive Bikes has left owner Jerry Alcorn and his family facing emotional and financial hardship as they work to recover from the damage and losses.

Alcorn says surveillance video captured the aftermath of the break-in, which they describe as devastating.

The family hopes sharing the story will bring community awareness and support as the business rebuilds after the incident.

The family has launched a GoFundMe to support recovery efforts.

For more information, click here.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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