College of the Desert men’s golf finishes 2nd at 3C2A state tournament

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- After 36 holes at SilverRock Resort in La Quinta, College of the Desert men's golf came in second place as a team in the 3C2A Men's Golf State Tournament.

The Roadrunners earned the runner up finish behind College of the Canyons, who secured their third straight state title.

Click HERE for full team results.

College of the Canyons overcame an 11-shot deficit down the stretch to take the title, finishing the 36-hole tournament with a two-day team score of 294-287-581, just three shots ahead of College of the Desert (288-296-584).

Staring at an 11-shot deficit behind the Roadrunners, with just six holes left to play, the Cougars turned it on late, shooting a combined 7-under par down that final six-hole stretch on Monday, including an impressive 4-under-par on the 18th hole alone.

For the Roadrunners, their bid for their first men's golf state title since 2012 came up just a bit short, but not without some standout individual performances.

COD's Sinjin Armstrong shot back-to-back 70s for a two-day score of 140 (-4) for the state individual runner-up. While teammate Braxton McDonald also earned all-state honors by finishing fifth overall at +1.

Despite the disappointing team result in the state tournament, College of the Desert had a special season, earning a conference championship and winning multiple events throughout the season.