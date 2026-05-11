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Palm Desert launches “Homeward Paws” pilot program to encourage local pet adoption

KESQ
By
New
Published 2:58 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) — The City of Palm Desert announced the launch of the Homeward Paws Pet Adoption Incentive Program, a new initiative designed to help local animals find homes while supporting residents who choose to adopt.

The program provides a $125 gift card to eligible residents who adopt a dog or cat that originated from Palm Desert and is currently housed through Riverside County Animal Services (RCAS). Gift cards may be used at PetSmart or Petco to help offset the initial costs of pet ownership, including food, supplies, and care essentials.

Program Highlights:

  • Incentive: $125 gift card for eligible adopters 
  • Eligible Animals: Dogs and cats originating from Palm Desert and adopted through RCAS 
  • Eligibility Requirements:
    • Must be a Palm Desert resident 
    • Must provide proof of adoption through RCAS 
    • Pet must be licensed with the City, if required 
    • Limit of two incentives per household per calendar year 

Residents can submit required documentation and pick up their gift cards at the Palm Desert Library, which offers convenient evening and weekend hours.

The program was approved by the city council on April 23. It is currently under a one-year pilot.

01 Pet Adoption Program PresentationDownload

For more information about the Homeward Paws Pet Adoption Incentive Program, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, please visit the City of Palm Desert’s website or contact Erika Castellano at (760) 346-0611.

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