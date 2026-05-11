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Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Palm Springs

Alberto Esquivel
PSPD
Alberto Esquivel
By
New
Published 4:21 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A Silver Alert was in effect today for a 67-year-old man who went missing in Palm Springs.   

Alberto Esquivel was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at South Camino Real and East La Verne Way, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department.   

Esquivel is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. It was not immediately known what he was last seen wearing.   

Authorities believe he may be traveling on foot.   

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call 911.   

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearances of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.

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