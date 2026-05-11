Trial date set for Coachella woman accused of fatally stabbing mom

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - An Aug. 25 trial date was confirmed today for a Coachella woman accused of fatally stabbing her 53-year-old mother.

Marilyn Alisa Cardenas, 25, is charged with murder and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony stemming from the attack on Elba Estrada of San Bernardino in 2024.

During a trial-setting conference at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Monday, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Dean Benjamini conferred with the prosecution and defense regarding scheduling, and the two sides agreed to prepare for trial proceedings in the last week of August. The date could be changed, however, if there are conflicts, which aren't unusual in summertime.

Cardenas is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Lance Stoyer, shortly before 6 p.m. Jan. 15, 2024, there was an unspecified dispute between the defendant and her mother near the Indian Palms Country Club & Resort in the 83000 block of Avenue 48.

Stoyer said witnesses called 911, and patrol deputies reached the location within a few minutes, discovering Estrada on the ground with obvious stab wounds.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Central Homicide Unit detectives took over the investigation and quickly identified Cardenas, who was at the scene, as the alleged assailant. She was taken into custody without incident.

A possible motive was not disclosed.

Investigators said the defendant had recently relocated to the Coachella Valley from elsewhere.

She has no documented prior felony convictions.