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WB lanes open, EB closed on I-10 after big rig fire in Chiriaco Summit

CHP Indio
By
Updated
today at 9:10 PM
Published 3:16 PM

CHIRIACO SUMMIT, Calif. (KESQ) - A big rig fire has closed both sides of Interstate 10, west of Cottonwood Springs Road, in Chiriaco Summit.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle, officials said. The contents inside the big rig were not immediately known, but a hazardous materials crew was requested at the scene due to a corrosive material.

According to the California Highway Patrol, both westbound and eastbound lanes are closed.  Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Box Canyon Road.

The westbound lanes reopened just before 9 p.m. The Eastbound lanes remain closed as of 9 p.m. CAL FIRE noted that lanes could remain closed until at least after 10 p.m.

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