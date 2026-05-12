Jason Collins, NBA’s 1st active gay player, dies at 47

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Northridge native Jason Collins, who became the first active openly gay player in the NBA more than a decade ago, died today after a battle with brain cancer. He was 47.

"We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma," his family said in a statement. "Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly."

Collins announced in December that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 gliobastoma, a deadly form of brain cancer.

Born in Northridge, he and his twin brother Jarron both attended Harvard-Westlake School. Both went on to play at Stanford University. Jason spent the first half of his NBA career with the New Jersey Nets, but also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.

Following the 2013 season with Washington, Collins publicly came out as gay. The following year, his former New Jersey Nets teammate, Jason Kidd, who was then the coach of the Brooklyn Nets, helped convince the team to sign Collins. In February 2014, Collins took the court in a game against the Lakers at Staples Center, becoming the first active openly gay NBA player -- and the first such player in any of the nation's four major sports leagues.

He retired after the 2014 season.

"Jason Collins' impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations,'' NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "He exemplified outstanding leadership and professionalism throughout his 13-year NBA career and in his dedicated work as an NBA Cares Ambassador. Jason will be remembered not only for breaking barriers, but also for the kindness and humanity that defined his life and touched so many others. "On behalf of the NBA, I send my heartfelt condolences to Jason's husband, Brunson, and his family, friends and colleagues across our leagues."

Collins was out in the Coachella Valley a few times in recent years, notably attending the 2016 Chase Award and taking part in the Desert Smash celebrity tournament during the BNP Paribas Open, which he attended multiple times.