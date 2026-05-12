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Omni Rancho Las Palmas transforms outdoor bar into Tiki Social in limited summer run

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today at 12:58 PM
Published 12:56 PM

If you want to visit Hawaii but can't quite get away from the desert this summer, there's a new tropical spot in town for you to escape to for the next few months.

The Omni Rancho Las Palmas in Rancho Mirage kicked off the transformation of its outdoor bar into a tropical oasis called "Tiki Social" ahead of its Memorial Day weekend opening. A fire dancer, kalua pork and poke were on full display during the kickoff event to celebrate the new summer menu.

Tiki Social is returning for a second year, with special tiki cocktail experiences for visitors, including the "Omni Zombie," a rum-based drink and "Kona Coasting," a Kona coffee liqueur, bourbon, and pineapple-based drink. Omni has partnered with Tiki historian and cocktail author Jeff "Beachbum" Berry to create a new limited-time menu that captures the heart of tropical paradise. 

The pop-up Polynesian bar has extended evening hours every Friday and Saturday and is only here for a limited time this summer through Labor Day.

You can visit starting Memorial Day weekend.

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Angela Chen

Angela comes to the Coachella Valley as KESQ’s morning anchor after teaching graduate school classes at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism and Communication. Learn more about Angela here.

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