Local leaders, advocates condemn recent ICE presence in Coachella Valley

Watch the Full News Conference Below

Palm Springs, Calif. (KESQ) - Elected officials, community organizations, immigrant rights advocates, and directly impacted residents gathered outside Palm Springs City Hall on Wednesday for a news conference to denounce the recent ICE presence in the Coachella Valley.

According to the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice (IC4IJ), "since early yesterday morning, community members across Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley have reported widespread ICE activity, including warrantless raids, traffic stops, and arrests targeting residents. Organizers have confirmed more than 15 sightings of ICE operations throughout the region and at least 5 arrests."

ICE and Border Patrol agents at an arrest near the border of Cathedral City / Thousand Palms (5/12/26)

The organization added, "witnesses report aggressive enforcement tactics, including an incident in which agents violently attempted to detain a man despite him showing proof of identity. Community leaders say the recent actions have created fear and panic among families across the valley."

"We have to go through how these people are being detained, right? They're being blatantly racially profiled. Federal agents don't know that these people have criminal records, and most of the times, and over 70% of the times, they do not have criminal records. We truly believe that people should go through a legal process and they should not be subject to double jeopardy. They should not have. Served time, rehabilitated themselves, given their sentence, and then on the follow up then be deported," said Hector Pereyra of IC4IJ.

Palm Springs Mayor Naomi Soto, Palm Springs Councilmember Grace Elena Garner, and Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez were among the speakers.

"We've seen a lot of, federal agents coming into our city in Palm Springs, and they're specifically targeting the northern end of our city, which is part of my district in district one. It's been incredibly distressing. So we wanted to make sure that we were here to offer support," said Palm Springs Councilmember Grace Garner.

The city of Palm Springs and the police department have maintained they do not aid federal agents in these operations. They also now provide services to any personal belongings left behind from someone being detained and provide online legal resources.

"Is that the extent of the services, the city can provide of, you know, helping with any cars or belongings left behind or providing those services online?" Kendall asked Garner.

Garner answered, "Unfortunately, yes. We don't have any authority to prevent the federal government from coming into this city. Of all that we're able to do is to, offer supportive services as the our immigration organizations are doing throughout the Coachella Valley."

The IC4IJ has a hotline for more information (909)474-9996 or visit their website.