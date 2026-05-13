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Local leaders hold news conference on recent ICE presence in Coachella Valley

ICE and Border Patrol agents at an arrest near the border of Cathedral City / Thousand Palms (5/12/26)
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ICE and Border Patrol agents at an arrest near the border of Cathedral City / Thousand Palms (5/12/26)
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Published 3:25 PM

Watch the News Conference Live Below (Scheduled to Start at 3:30 pm)

Palm Springs, Calif. (KESQ) - Elected officials, community organizations, immigrant rights advocates, and directly impacted residents will hold a press conference to denounce the recent ICE presence in the Coachella Valley.

According to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (IC4IJ), "since early yesterday morning, community members across Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley have reported widespread ICE activity, including warrantless raids, traffic stops, and arrests targeting residents. Organizers have confirmed more than 15 sightings of ICE operations throughout the region and at least 5 arrests."

The organization added, "witnesses report aggressive enforcement tactics, including an incident in which agents violently attempted to detain a man despite him showing proof of identity. Community leaders say the recent actions have created fear and panic among families across the valley."

Leaders expected to speak at the news conference include Palm Springs Mayor Naomi Soto, Palm Springs Councilmember Grace Elena Garner, and Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez.

We'll have more tonight at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.

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