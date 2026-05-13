Morongo gives nearly $450K to non-profits at 5th annual Community Outreach Awards Luncheon

MORONGO INDIAN RESERVATION, Calif. (KESQ) – The Morongo Band of Mission Indians awarded nearly $450,000 in grants to dozens of non-profit organizations serving local communities across Riverside and San Bernardino counties as part of the 5th Annual Morongo Community Outreach Awards Luncheon.

The luncheon was held Wednesday at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon.

Officials said the Morongo program focuses on groups that provide education, healthcare, or social services, preserve Native American culture, or support for military and military families. The 111 non-profit groups, which each received grants of up to $5,000, provide a wide array of services across the San Gorgonio Pass, the Coachella Valley, and the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Redlands, Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and elsewhere.

“This year’s grant recipients represent the very best of our region as they work tirelessly every day to serve others, strengthen families, and improve lives,” said Morongo Tribal Chairman Charles Martin. “Morongo is thrilled to support these nonprofits and honor the meaningful impact they make in communities throughout Riverside and San Bernardino counties.”

Launched in 2022, the Morongo program has awarded over $1.7 million in grants to over 400 non-profit organizations with diverse missions and backgrounds.

“This $5,000 grant is a true blessing that will help our foundation address the needs of local mothers and children experiencing homelessness in the Coachella Valley,” said Kim Livreri, founder of the Butterfly Mission of Palm Desert. “Thanks to partners like Morongo, we are able to continue offering mentorship and support to prepare mothers in crisis for the workplace by providing clothing, counseling, and guidance.”

Of the 111 groups that received grants from Morongo today, more than 30 are based in the Coachella Valley, including:

Smiles for Seniors Foundation

29-PSP

Alzheimer’s Coachella Valley

Angel View Inc.

Armed Service YMCA Twentynine Palms

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Desert

Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs

Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert

Coachella Valley Horse Rescue

Desert Access and Mobility

Family Services of the Desert / Food NOW

Shelter from the Storm Inc.

Over the past decade, the tribe has provided more than $20 million to support local and national

non-profit organizations that serve the San Gorgonio Pass and communities across the Inland

Empire. Morongo’s Community Outreach Awards Program aligns with the Tribe’s ongoing

philanthropic efforts.

For information about the 2027 Community Outreach Awards program, groups are encouraged to visit www.morongonation.org/donations/