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Agua Caliente Tribe celebrates 150 years

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New
Published 10:25 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians marked a major milestone Friday, celebrating 150 years of the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation with a community gathering in downtown Palm Springs.

The event, held at the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza, brought together tribal members, local leaders, vendors, and residents for an evening focused on honoring the tribe’s history, traditions, and future.

The celebration featured traditional Cahuilla bird singing, dancing, cultural demonstrations, handmade art, and food — offering attendees an opportunity to experience tribal customs firsthand.

Chairman Jeff Grubbe said the event was about remembering and preserving the traditions that define the Agua Caliente people.

“That’s who we are. We don’t want to forget who we are, where we come from,” Grubbe said. “What separates us from everyone else is our culture, our customs and traditions, our creation story, our bird songs, our language. There’s so much that makes us who we are.”

Local vendors also showcased handmade beadwork and jewelry, sharing the cultural significance behind their creations.

“When we make things, we put a bit of ourselves into it,” one vendor said. “So when people buy my goods, I like them to have good energy with them.”

As the tribe commemorates 150 years of history, leaders emphasized that the Agua Caliente story continues to evolve.

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