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Big rig rollover on I-10 in Cabazon prompts Sig Alert

KESQ
By
Published 10:19 AM

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - A big rig overturned today blocking several lanes on westbound Interstate 10 in Cabazon, prompting a Sig Alert.   

The incident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Friday east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol.   

A Sig Alert was issued about 9:15 a.m., with the nos. 2, 3 and 4 lanes temporarily closed. Roughly 15 minutes later, the nos. 2 and 3 lanes reopened while the No.4 lane and the Morongo Trail off-ramp remained closed for an unspecified amount of time.

It was unclear if any injuries resulted.   

The cause of the rollover was under investigation.

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