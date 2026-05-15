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Fire damages building, multiple trees in Coachella

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 3:12 PM
Published 3:01 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters are working to contain a fire that has impacted a building and multiple trees in Coachella Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 2:05 p.m. on the 86000 block of Vista Del Sur.

"Firefighters are on-scene of multiple trees, and a single-story, single family dwelling involved with fire. A second alarm has been requested. Additional resources are responding," reads a social media post by CAL FIRE.

Smoke was visible in parts of the Coachella Valley.

Details remain limited. We have a crew on the way to the scene working to gather more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

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