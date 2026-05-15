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Three displaced after fire damages building, multiple trees in Coachella

KESQ
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Published 3:01 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters are working to contain a fire that has impacted a building and multiple trees in Coachella Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 2:05 p.m. on the 86000 block of Vista Del Sur.

"Firefighters are on-scene of multiple trees, and a single-story, single family dwelling involved with fire. A second alarm has been requested. Additional resources are responding," reads a social media post by CAL FIRE.

The fire was contained just after 2:55 p.m. Three adults are displaced, the Red Cross has been requested to assist. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Smoke was visible in parts of the Coachella Valley.

Details remain limited. We have a crew on the way to the scene working to gather more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

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