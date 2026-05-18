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Brush fire burning in community of Ribbonwood near Highway 74

MGN
By
New
Published 2:31 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire in the community of Ribbonwood off of Highway 74, southwest of Pinyon Pines.

It was reported around 1:37 p.m. in the 67600 block of Ski View Drive near Toro Vista Drive.

Crews are on scene of a 4-acre fire with a moderate rate of spread in light, flashy fuels.

Stay with News Channel 3 for further updates.

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