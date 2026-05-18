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Faith leaders gather to voice concern regarding recent valley ICE activity

KESQ
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Published 10:35 AM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) – Faith leaders are gathering to speak with Representative Raul Ruiz after a recent surge in immigration enforcement in the Coachella Valley.

Last week, News Channel 3 reported on immigration enforcement activity that drew alarm from Palm Springs residents and local leaders. Inland Coalition 4 Immigration Justice, an immigration rights group, posted several videos of officers in 'ICE' vests taking people into custody to social media. They said 30 operations took place last week, with 6 people detained.

Concerns still linger for some in the Coachella Valley, including faith leaders that work closely with the local immigrant community. On Monday, those leaders will meet with Rep. Raul Ruiz to voice their concerns over ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity.

Faith leaders will bring firsthand accounts of how the activity is affecting the wellbeing, mental health, and daily stability of families in their congregations. They will also discuss how the representative's office can provide resources and support during a time of heightened fear and uncertainty.

We're bringing you reaction from faith leaders and how they say their congregations are being impacted. We're also bringing the tough questions to Rep. Ruiz on the challenges he's facing in Washington to bring the changes his constituents are fighting for.

Stay with us for the latest.

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Gavin Nguyen

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