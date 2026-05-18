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Several construction vehicles severely damaged at Cathedral City work site

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New
Published 12:34 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Sky Construction Services says several construction vehicles were heavily vandalized Friday in Cathedral City, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

According to the manager, multiple pieces of equipment were targeted, including graders and other construction vehicles. Windows were smashed and control systems were damaged, leaving many machines unusable.

The company says the vandalism has disrupted operations and will require costly repairs.

News Channel 3 has reached out to the Cathedral City Police Department. Anyone with information about the vandalism is encouraged to contact authorities.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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