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Two arrested in connection to deadly 2025 Banning shooting

KESQ
By
New
Published 3:41 PM

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - The Banning Police Department says it has arrested two suspects in the April  14th, 2025 murder of 21-year-old Banning resident Donald Ray Miles III, and the attempted murder of another victim who survived the incident.

On May 14th, 2026 at approximately 5:00 a.m. the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau says it was assisted by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office with the service of search warrants in the 500 block of East Ramsey Street and 1100 block of West George Street, where those suspects were taken into custody.

Both suspects arrested were juveniles at the time of the homicide in 2025, and their 
names are being withheld by police at this time.

The first suspect was booked for violation of 187(a) PC – murder, 644/187(a) PC – attempted murder, and  186.22(a) PC – participation in a criminal street gang. The second was booked for violation of 32 PC – accessory after the fact.

The Banning Police Department is thanking the public for aiding in this investigation.

As this remains an active investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951)922-3170.

Stay with News Channel 3 for further developments.

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