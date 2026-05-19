Brush fire north of Homeland destroys structures, burns about 600 acres

HOMELAND, Calif. (KESQ) - A wind-driven brush fire that broke out today north of Homeland scorched about 600 acres, destroyed outbuildings and other structures and was still burning at a critical rate of spread Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The blaze, dubbed the Verona Fire, was reported at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday on a hillside in the area of Juniper Springs and Verona roads, north of Highway 74, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Multiple engine and hand crews from the county, Soboba Tribal Fire Department and Hemet Fire Department were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a rapid rate through medium vegetation, with three to four homes in the direct path of the brusher.

Firefighters established a defensive perimeter and prevented the brusher from impacting occupied homes, but outbuildings and storage facilities in the area were consumed by the fire, according to reports from the scene. The exact number couldn't be confirmed.

Mandatory evacuations were implemented for properties scattered south and east of Juniper Springs Road. An evacuation warning was declared for the Panorama Cove Mobile Home Park at 32600 Highway 74.

One firefighter suffered unspecified minor injuries and was reportedly taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment.

An evacuation shelter was established at West Valley High School, 3401 Mustang Way in Hemet. An animal evacuation center was established at San Jacinto Animal Shelter, 581 S. Grand Ave. in San Jacinto.

After a series of drops by Cal Fire air tankers and water-dropping helicopters, the brusher's forward rate of spread was apparently halted at 3:40 p.m. Only one chopper remained overhead late Tuesday afternoon, making targeted drops, and officials said evacuation orders were expected to be lifted by 6 p.m.

However, Cal Fire announced later Tuesday that the fire jumped control lines, was currently at about 600 acres and was burning "at a critical rate of spread." The agency said there was no diversion order for the four air tankers on scene.

Sheriff's deputies closed a segment of Juniper Flats for public safety. Highway traffic was not affected.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

It was one of two large wildfires burning in the county Tuesday evening. The Bain Fire erupted earlier in the Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley, charred over 900 acres and threatened dozens of homes in Riverside, leaving four people injured and prompting mandatory evacuations.