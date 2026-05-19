Skip to Content
News

Local Muslim community reacts to deadly San Diego mosque shooting

By
New
Published 1:05 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday is sending shockwaves through Muslim communities, including the Coachella Valley.

Members of the Islamic Society of Palm Springs said the tragedy has deeply affected local worshippers. Faith leaders are expressing grief and concern over rising anti-Muslim violence. Community leaders are urging residents to stand together against hatred.

Investigators say two teenage suspects were involved in the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego. The attack left five people dead, including the suspects, and authorities are investigating it as a possible hate crime.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.