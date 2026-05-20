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Firefighters battle growing fire in Cabazon

Alert California
By
Updated
today at 2:34 PM
Published 2:27 PM

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters are at the scene of a growing fire that has damaged a trailer in Cabazon.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Lemon and Lime streets, less than a mile south of Interstate 10, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

According to Watch Duty, the fire has burned five acres with the potential for several hundred acres.

"Firefighters are on-scene of a fully involved trailer that has spread into the vegetation. Additional ground and air resources have been requested," reads a social media post by Cabazon.

Two Cal Fire air tankers arrived a short time later and initiated runs on the brusher, according to reports from the scene.   

The trailer apparently was not occupied.   

Evacuation orders did not appear imminent.   

There was no immediate word regarding how the fire may have started.

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