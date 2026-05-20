Skip to Content
News

Forward progress stopped on 14-acre fire in Cabazon

Alert California
By
Updated
today at 3:38 PM
Published 2:27 PM

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters were able to stop forward progress on a 14-acre vegetation fire in Cabazon Wednesday afternoon.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Lemon and Lime streets, less than a mile south of Interstate 10, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

"Firefighters are on-scene of a fully involved trailer that has spread into the vegetation. Additional ground and air resources have been requested," reads a social media post by Cabazon.

The trailer apparently was not occupied.   

According to Watch Duty, the fire had the potential for several hundred acres. Firefighters on the ground and in the air were able to make good progress. By 3:30 p.m., forward progress was stopped.

There was no immediate word regarding how the fire may have started.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.