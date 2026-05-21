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Search underway for 36-year-old missing man last seen in Palm Desert

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today at 2:23 PM
Published 2:16 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A search was underway today for a 36-year-old man whose last known location was in Palm Desert.   

James Philip Nastasi was last seen in the 76000 block of Rainswept Way, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.   

Nastasi is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs180 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white sleeveless T-shirt, black mid-thigh shorts and brown flip flops.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact the sheriff's dispatch at 800-950-2444.

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