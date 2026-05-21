UPDATE: Federal officials comment on Palm Springs DACA recipient detained by ICE

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Department of Homeland Security has provided more information on the arrest of a Palm Springs DACA recipient on Friday.

In a statement, a DHS spokesperson said:

"DACA does not confer any form of legal status in this country. The DACA program offers temporary protection from deportation but is not a path to citizenship or a green card. Participants must renew their protection every two years. While Villa filed to renew his DACA status in November 2025, any illegal alien who is a DACA recipient may be subject to arrest and deportation for a number of reasons including criminal activity."

That raised questions on if Villa had a criminal background, which his family denied.

Federal officials say Villa has no convictions, but there could be other charges that alerted them to his case.

So, News Channel 3 went digging into Riverside County court records. We found two traffic citations belonging to individuals named William Villa, for a window tint and paint on license plate. Records show both cases were dismissed.

While it's unknown if those cases belong to the same William Villa, News Channel 3 has reached out to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office who said his name was not in their system. We also contacted Riverside courts and are continuing to dig through records.

Villa's family says it's made them question why he was targeted.

"I want to make people aware of how unfortunate it is that it's not just criminals getting detained. When I went to visit him, he's not the only one in there that's detained because his DACA has expired. There's a lot of innocent people in there, and it's just unfair. Even a lot of people out here are losing their jobs because their DACA is delaying so long," Cristina Villa said.

Officials said Villa will still have time to plea his case to an immigration judge.

It comes as several advocates and lawyers claim detainees at the detention center Villa is in, are protesting with a hunger strike.

Advocates with the 'Inland Coalition 4 Immigrant Justice' say dozens of detainees are protesting inhumane holding conditions, a lack of nutritious food, inadequate medical care and ultimately, the goal to shutdown Adelanto.

The Department of Homeland Security has refuted any claims of a hunger strike and detainees refusing meal.

"THIS IS FALSE REPORTING. There is no hunger strike at Adelanto. But for the record: Even during hunger strikes, ICE continues to provide three meals a day, delivered to the detained alien’s room, along with an adequate supply of drinking water or other beverages. All detainees are provided with 3 meals a day, clean water, clothing, bedding, showers, soap, and toiletries. Certified dieticians evaluate meals. Illegal aliens also have access to phones to communicate with their family members and lawyers. In fact, ICE has higher detention standards than most U.S. prisons that hold actual U.S. citizens. It is a longstanding practice to provide comprehensive medical care from the moment an alien enters ICE custody. This includes medical, dental, and mental health services as available, and access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care. For many illegal aliens this is the best healthcare they have received their entire lives. Finally, being in detention is a choice. We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.”All detainees are provided with 3 meals a day, clean water, clothing, bedding, showers, soap, and toiletries. Certified dieticians evaluate meals. Illegal aliens also have access to phones to communicate with their family members and lawyers. In fact, ICE has higher detention standards than most U.S. prisons that hold actual U.S. citizens."

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.