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TODEC hosts emergency DACA information session

TELEMUNDO 15
By
today at 9:54 AM
Published 9:53 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Local immigrant advocate group, TODEC, is hosting an emergency information session for DACA-recipients.

News Channel 3 has followed concerns from recipients about long renewal wait times impacting their status, including the story of William Villa, a Palm Springs man who was detained on May 15th after his status expired. Villa had began the renewal process in November 2025.

Tonight, News Channel 3 is sharing more on the ongoing crisis DACA recipients face and how local nonprofits are trying to help.

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Athena Jreij

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