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Memorial Day costs rise for Coachella Valley families

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Published 11:07 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Families across the Coachella Valley are paying more this Memorial Day weekend as gas prices and cookout essentials continue to rise. California gas prices have climbed above $6 per gallon on average, with Riverside County prices near $6.05.

At the grocery store, barbecue favorites like ground beef, steaks, hot dogs and drinks are also costing more. Beef prices have increased due to lower cattle supplies after years of drought, higher feed costs and rising expenses for ranchers. Ground beef prices are reported to be up between 12% and 20% compared to last year.

While higher prices are impacting holiday budgets, many families are adjusting plans.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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